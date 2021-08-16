The body of a man found on the Tule River Reservation has been positively identified as a man who went missing a week before he was discovered, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
At around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were notified by the Tule River Tribal Police Department that a body had been found on the reservation. The crime lab has since been able to identify the body as that of 39-year-old Garret Franco. Franco had been reported missing by his family a week earlier on Aug. 4. From there, TCSO detectives, Search and Rescue, Swift Water Dive Rescue and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) searched for Franco.
The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated. While the death is considered suspicious, a social media release by the Sheriff's Office did not note any evidence of foul play. It is hoped that an autopsy will shed light on the cause of death.
Those with information pertaining to the case can contact Sgt. Bryan Clower and/or Det. Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Tippers can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.
