The body of an El Salvadorian man has been recovered after being missing 11 days at Pine Flat Lake.
On Wednesday, Fresno County Sheriff's Office Deputies recovered the body of Gabriel Larreynaga, 47, of El Salvador. The report released from the office stated that Larreynaga had served in the El Salvadorian military with the rank of Lt. Colonel, and was visiting family.
According to the men that were with him, he was sitting on the ledge of a ski boat when he suddenly fell overboard. He was not wearing a life jacket. Relatives jumped into the water in an attempt to get him back into the boat, but were unable to find him in the dark.
At 1 a.m. July 17, deputies responded to the area by boat, but could not locate the man. The search continued each day with more and more resources being dedicated to the recovery effort. Butte, Alameda, Madera, Tulare and Kern counties all assisted with personnel and equipment. The U.S. Coast Guard also contributed resources.
On Wednesday, sonar equipment and an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), which were being used continuously, was redeployed in the general area where Larreynaga was last seen. Alameda’s sonar system eventually lead Butte’s ROV camera to capture images of a body, which was situated slightly northeast of the dam.
Deputies recovered the body from the bottom of the lake and turned over the coroner's office, who confirmed it to be Larreynaga.
