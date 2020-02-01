HANFORD — One no longer needs to head to Tombstone or any other ghost town to get the feeling of bellying up to the bar of an Old West saloon.
Hanford native Bob “Rocks” Lyles builds and sells old west facades and other small structures in his lumber yard on Houston Avenue.
“You just let your imagination go,” he said.
A construction and stone worker by trade, Lyles began building wooden structures for Bravo Farms years ago and moved on to building “anything that popped into his head.”
Working out of his Houston Avenue hobby space for the last two decades, Lyles has devoted more time to the wooden projects now that he has retired — or “semi-retired,” as he puts it.
“I don’t think you every really retire,” he said.
In addition to the old west facades, he sells decorative outhouses, small sheds, water towers and other structures. He also sells lumber, decorations and other building necessities.
He sells the structures directly out of the property, though most of his business is transacted through the Facebook marketplace. In an online market that’s dominated by appliances, furniture and other common goods, a life-size two-dimension old west replica really sticks out.
“I didn’t know what to expect [with Facebook], but it’s been working out,” he said.
Lyles is currently in the process of making his hobby space, a large lot with a house, garage and yard full of scattered piles of palettes, wood planks and chunks of stone, into something more presentable for curious shoppers, he said. He has plans to give the side of the garage a rocky cave-like appearance, giving new meaning to the proverbial “man cave.”
While Lyles doesn’t have dedicated business hours, he’s usually in the yard, located at 10684 Houston Ave., on Saturdays, willing to help those who want to brose the structures for sale. Those interested can call 559-707-7056 for more information.
