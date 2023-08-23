The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved their response to the 2022-2023 Grand Jury report on the County’s response to the homeless crisis, specifically focusing on the efforts made by the Hanford Police Department, Kings County Behavioral Health Department and the Human Services Agency. The board agreed with the jury’s findings and partially agreed with half of the given recommendations.
Administrative analyst Matthew Boyett briefed over the report titled “Spotlight on Our Homeless Crisis,” which findings included the great need for a navigation center and low barrier shelter in the county, that the Behavioral Health department has been awarded grants that have yet to be implemented, and that the South County Courtyard Community project is vacant and incomplete.
Boyett said the grand jury recommended using part of the vacated juvenile hall as a temporary navigation center, making the South County Courtyard Community project a priority as well as implementation of a mobile crisis unit and the continued search for land to implement and institute the Kings County Action Organization (KCAO) plan for a low barrier shelter.
In the drafted response, the board of supervisors agreed with all of the findings, noting only a partial agreement to the lack of grant money implementation on the part of Behavioral Health.
“The Crisis Care Mobile Units (CCMU) grant awarded was to conduct planning activities related to the development of county-wide mobile psychiatric crisis services,” reads the board’s response. “Those planning activities were implemented and have concluded as of June 30, 2023.”
The supervisors' response also included their agreement to two of the grand jury’s recommendations and their partial agreement to the other two recommendations.
The board agreed that a navigation center would be helpful to the county, but that the juvenile hall facility is not an option as a temporary site and the location of a navigation center needs to be carefully considered.
The board only partially agreed with the recommendation to look for land and implement the KCAO low barrier shelter plan as well. The board stated that KCAO should continue to look for an appropriate piece of land within the City of Hanford which was the location determined to have the greatest potential to properly serve the homeless population. Once a proper piece of land has been identified, the board agrees that KCAO should canvas the area to gather feedback from neighbors and stakeholders.
District Attorney's office
In addition to approving their response to the Grand Jury, the board also approved an agreement with Crystal Howard for an amount not to exceed $184,600.
District Attorney Sarah Hacker explained Howard came as a personal referral from the Napa County DA and has a 19-year career with a specialty in fraud cases. Howard will assist the Kings County DA office in appellate work and document filing while working remotely from Napa, CA.
Hacker said that the office continues to aggressively recruit employees but still have to fill open spots in the meantime. The addition of Howard brings the office’s attorney count to 12, with two more attorneys starting in September.
Supervisor Rusty Robinson asked Hacker how her staff feels about the outsourcing for attorneys. Hacker replied that they are in favor because this particular contract is much less than than the other proposed independent contractors and would provide the office with a bit of needed relief.
Hacker said that salary savings from frozen positions would be used to fund the agreement, prompting Chairman Richard Valle to ask how long the salary savings will last.
“It will only be until June of next year, so it’s only a temporary solution,” said Hacker. “We’re hoping that by adding this additional person on we can have help with the office and its function, particularly because our attorney who does appellate work is going part-time.”
Other business
In other board news, parts of the Development Code text were changed, specifically within Articles 5, 7, 12,and 25, to address state changes regarding accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units.
A one-year agreement with Communication Resources Inc. in the amount of roughly $161,000 was approved for the maintenance services of the county’s Avaya telephone system which includes Help desk support, hardware support and troubleshooting, and remote administration and configuration assistance.
A second amendment to an agreement with Lakeside Pipeline LLC was approved to include an additional three miles of biogas pipeline along 4th Avenue between Kansas Avenue and Bardsley Avenue.