The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved their response to the 2022-2023 Grand Jury report on the County’s response to the homeless crisis, specifically focusing on the efforts made by the Hanford Police Department, Kings County Behavioral Health Department and the Human Services Agency. The board agreed with the jury’s findings and partially agreed with half of the given recommendations.  

Administrative analyst Matthew Boyett briefed over the report titled “Spotlight on Our Homeless Crisis,” which findings included the great need for a navigation center and low barrier shelter in the county, that the Behavioral Health department has been awarded grants that have yet to be implemented, and that the South County Courtyard Community project is vacant and incomplete.

Boyett said the grand jury recommended using part of the vacated juvenile hall as a temporary navigation center, making the South County Courtyard Community project a priority as well as implementation of a mobile crisis unit  and the continued search for land to implement and institute the Kings County Action Organization (KCAO) plan for a low barrier shelter.

