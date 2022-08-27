The Kings County Board of Supervisors will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The agenda items being discussed include listening to a proposal to consider officially recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month throughout the county.
Supervisors will also consider information and proposals from the Kings County Fire and Public Works departments as well as reviewing various administrative items.
The meetings are held in the Board Chambers, located at 1400 West Lacey Boulevard, Administration Building No. 1.