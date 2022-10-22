The Kings County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the board chambers located in Building 1 at the Kings County Government Complex.
The agenda has five points of discussion coming from the Assessor/Clerk-Recorder's office, County Administration, the Department of Public Health, and the Information Technology Department.
The Hanford Planning Commission will also meet Tuesday. Their regularly scheduled meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m.