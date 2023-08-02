The Kings County Board of Supervisors issued a Fifth Order Tuesday that allows the public on more pieces of land on and around the Kings River.
The order allows the public onto the Kings River, Tule River, the Cross Creek Canal and other waterways within Kings County. The parks and public land immediately next to the Kings River are also now available for public recreation.
However, the Tulare Lake is still off-limits to the general public, and recreation is not allowed for any reason. Landowners can access the lake “at their own risk” for business purposes only, according to the order.