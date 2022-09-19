Several thousand Blues enthusiasts gathered in downtown Hanford's Courthouse Park Saturday evening to enjoy the weather, the ambiance and the sounds of four Blues bands from the Fresno area, Stockton and from as far away as East Texas.
The 21st annual Blues and Roots concert was the backdrop for families to dance and enjoy the fall weather. Crowds started picking their spots on the park lawn as early as mid-afternoon for the 4-hour concert which started at 5:30 p.m.
Food and drink options included local favorites Hop Forged Brewery, Toshikos chicken skewers. Coalinga's Big M BeefMasters brought out over 200 pounds of meat to serve up in hamburgers and steaks.