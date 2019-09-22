NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE — The smell of jet fuel filled the air this weekend as Naval Air Station Lemoore hosted the 2019 Central Valley Air Show for the first time in eight years.
While long lines and hours stuck in traffic drew some of the attention from the show Saturday, with a few adjustments, the air show went off without a hitch in its final day Sunday.
The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s six-jet precision flight demonstration team did not disappoint the crowd of thousands, eliciting “oohs,” “ahhs,” clapping, and frequent utterings of “look at that!” and “that was awesome!”
Before the Blue Angels closed the show out, several other performers took to the sky to perform stunts, like the Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet, T-6 Texan “War Dog”, T-33 Shooting Star, Commemorative Air Force and the Patriots Jet Team, among others.
In between performances, attendees had no shortage of activities to partake in. Scattered throughout the event area were static aircraft displays, from antique to modern — some of which people could even climb into to see firsthand what they look like inside.
There was a kids area with bounce houses and all along one strip into the show space, various strike fighter squadrons based at NAS Lemoore sold their merchandise. Not to mention the abundance of food and drink booths and stands.
Fresnan Eric Hovda last visited Naval Air Station Lemoore when he attended the last air show at the base in 2011.
“The planes,” Hovda said chuckling, when asked what he liked about air shows. “Just the aeronautics and such.”
You have free articles remaining.
For Hovda, someone who enjoys air shows and attend them when he can, the show was well worth enduring the 90 degree-plus heat. With Hovda at the show was his 16-year-old son, Joseph.
The Lemoore Air Show was Joseph’s third time attending an air show, though the others were when he was younger. He said he enjoyed watching the different planes do their stunts and was really looking forward to the Blue Angels.
For Arlene Hernandez, attending the air show is a family affair. For many years, Hernandez’s husband’s family had attended the air shows together.
Since it’s been a while since the last show in Lemoore, the family bought over a dozen tickets and spent some quality time together on Sunday.
“It’s just fun being with family and just watching the air show,” said Hernandez, a Reedley native. “It’s my first time out, so it’s been good.”
While Hernandez said she particularly enjoyed the Patriots and was looking forward to the Blue Angels, she thought all of the acts did a great job.
“They did an awesome show,” Hernandez said, adding she would definitely come back for more air show in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.