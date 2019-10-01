HANFORD — Tricia Garnica has been gone almost nine years, but her family is keeping her memory alive through a Hanford blood drive on Sunday.
The ninth annual blood drive will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church’s McHugh Hall on Oct. 6 and will honor 39-year-old Garnica, who died in a car accident in 2010. She was a Hanford native and an employee at The Sentinel.
“This blood drive keeps me going,” said Garnica’s mom, Janie Cota. “I have something to look forward to every year that belongs to her.”
Garnica, a devoted mother and sister, loved to sing karaoke to musician Selena and take trips to Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino. She lived close to her mother and stepfather and adored her son, Anthony, Cota said.
“Tricia was really bubbly, she talked to everybody and people that knew her always remembered her,” Cota said. “She was the life of the party. She was going to have fun no matter what.”
Garnica was killed as she passed through the intersection of Flint and Sixth avenues into the path of a pickup truck that smashed into the driver's side of her car, according to a past Sentinel article.
Garnica had worked as advertising sales assistant at The Sentinel for 11 months. She was also an office manager at the Kingsburg Recorder.
Family friends started the memorial blood drive a year after Garnica died at the San Joaquin Valley College in Hanford. When they couldn’t host it the following year, Cota asked members of her church, St. Brigid Catholic, to help her take on the task.
The turnout over the years has fluctuated, Cota said. The most the drive has ever received was around 55 to 60 pints of blood.
Cota’s goal this year is to receive 100 pints in donations.
A common problem the memorial drive has is that locals want to donate blood but it turns out they aren’t viable.
In order to be a successful donor, the Red Cross advises to eat iron-rich foods, such as meat, fish, poultry or beans, before donating. Donors should also drink extra liquids and eat healthy foods beforehand.
Cota will be giving each donor a free t-shirt and breakfast burrito at the drive, which is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McHugh Hall on 1000 N. Harris St. in Hanford. Cota and her family will arrive at 6 a.m. to start cooking the burritos for donors.
Cota said that Garnica’s son, who lives in Las Vegas, will be coming to the drive for the second time since the tradition started.
“It’s hard for me, so I know it’s very hard for him,” Cota said. “So I try to be a mom and whatever he needs, I’m here. But this blood drive keeps us going. I tell myself that I will do it as long as I can.”
