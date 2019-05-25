HANFORD — It’s good to have support and the community has Lemuel Hutchings' back.
A blood drive in support of Hutchings' fight against renal disease is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in Centennial Park.
Hanford native Hutchings was diagnosed with Kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease.
“It’s gotten progressively worse,” the 46-year-old said.
While working as a solar panel installation technician, Hutchings slipped and hurt his ankle. While in the emergency room for that injury, Hutchings had routine blood and urine tests done, which resulted in the discovery that his kidneys were only functioning at about 23 percent of what they should be.
The doctors told him that the disease was a result of lifelong hypertension and now-under control juvenile diabetes.
Shortly after being diagnosed, Hutchings was afflicted with a cold that worsened his already-bad condition.
“My kidney function went down to a three and they rushed me into surgery right there,” he said.
Hutchings’ kidneys have stopped working well enough to survive on his own without the aid of dialysis. He currently undergoes dialysis treatment three times a week at three hours and fifteen minutes a visit.
He has to measure his water intake exactly to avoid further health complications. His body temperature dropping too low or rising too high could mean a trip to the emergency room or worse — a concern that grows as the summer months approach. Eating a meal too late into the evening can result in a night of vomiting.
Three friends that Hutchings made while in treatment — also suffering from kidney diseases — have died, one recently, Hutchings said.
Hutchings is currently waiting to have kidney transplant surgery, having found a donor in family friend Amber Dunn.
According to Michael Gaule, a practice coordinator at the University of San Francisco Kidney Transplant Program, the process of having the surgery after finding a match can take anywhere from six months to a year. Generally, those needing a transplant surgery wait anywhere between six to 10 years before finding a match, he said.
Gaule is the assistant of Hutchings' case manager.
Dunn agreed to the transplant 11 months ago and now Hutchings, and longtime friend Denisse Davenport, are hoping to get the procedure done before his condition worsens, which is why they’re organizing the upcoming blood drive.
“We’re hoping that by making some noise, we can get somebody’s attention that can get all the ducks in a row and make this happen,” Davenport said. “It’s just one thing after another. Bureaucracy. There’s no other reason it has taken so long.”
With Hutching’s uncommon blood type — O negative — finding a donor was a feat in itself, much less finding one in a family friend. Only 1 in 15 people have the blood type.
“Just finding a donor is a miracle,” Davenport said. “It’s a needle in a haystack and it’s God that put that there.”
In mid-April, Dunn — who is currently taking iron supplements in preparation for the surgery — was told the operation would take place within 30 days, though that deadline has come and gone.
The girlfriend of Hutchings’ longtime best friend, Dunn said that she wanted to help and was surprised to learn she was a match.
“I would do anything for my boyfriend and he would do anything for his best friend. He couldn’t help [in this case] and I just happened to be a match, so I just decided to help,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the process has been a slow one, oftentimes she’ll take certain medical tests then have to re-take them due to so much time passing, the results becoming obsolete. This, in turn, results in Hutchings being forced to retake his tests. And so on.
Dunn, who has three children, said that the uncertainty around the surgery date has been stressful on her.
“The waiting is more stressful when they say, ‘Ok, well it’s been so many months since you’ve taken a test. We have to do it again,” Dunn said.
During the blood drive, donors will receive a hotdog, chips and a drink. Raffles will be held, offering gifts to donors as well.
Centennial Park is located at 11729 Hanford Armona Road.
for more information, contact Davenport at 559-589-4828 or Carmella Lamb of the Central California Blood Center at 559-302-1301.
