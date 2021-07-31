The death of Paula Massey's son, Jeffrey Hamilton, doesn’t just pose the question “Why?”, but “What if?”
Hamilton — or "Level J" as his friends liked to call him — was instrumental in bringing a skate park to Longfield Center, giving Hanford youths a place to skateboard and rollerblade. He made educational games for children and wrote music. He was a loved and respected member of the community, and according to Massey, he still had a lot to give.
Enter Valley fever.
In 2010 Hamilton knocked on his mother's door with symptoms resembling a bad flu.
“He came to my apartment. He had a fever. He got to my door and said, ‘Mom can you make some of this tea you used to make?’” Massey said. “I gave him pajamas to get in my bed and two hours later, my bed was drenched.”
Massey, who is Black, didn’t know it at the time, but it was the start of a seven-year battle that would rob her oldest son of his drive, his dignity and finally, his life. His younger brother, Theodore, also contracted Valley fever, which has since forced him onto disability.
Data and dissemination
Blacks have been shown to be especially vulnerable to the effects of coccidioides, the fungus that causes Valley fever, in reports dating back to 1946 when Dr. Charles E. Smith conducted studies on military personnel at San Joaquin Valley military bases.
Smith tested individuals of all races he was in contact with, and in his work, found that Black people who breathed in the coccidioides fungus were more susceptible to dissemination.
“Disseminations occurred in about 1% of the clinically manifest infections in the White males and one-quarter percent of their total infections,” Smith wrote in the conclusion of his paper. “The disseminations were over 10 times as frequent in the [Black] males, occurring in about 12% of the clinical cases and in about 3.5% of the total infections.”
Dissemination occurs when the cocci spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body such as the joints, liver, spine, or the brain. At this point, it becomes much more difficult to treat, with lifelong, and even fatal consequences.
Another report was made in the 1990s by Dr. Royce Johnson, the medical director of the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical in Bakersfield.
“We don’t have any data that there are distinctions in how commonly any given population develops Valley fever. What we do have data on is the people who develop more severe disease,” Johnson said.
In that data, it was noted that 22% of Black patients with Valley fever experienced dissemination and 7.3% of Filipinos reached this advanced stage. However, the sample size in Filipino subjects was drawn from a much smaller pool. Meanwhile, White patients in the study only had a dissemination rate of 2.2%.
The Glass family
James Glass, Jr. and his son, James III, worked in the solar fields in the early 2010s, with James III acting as a spotter for the heavy machinery. About a month into a job in 2014, Glass noticed that his son was having flu-like symptoms.
James III also started to become disoriented, his father said, and as his Valley fever disseminated, suffered excruciating head pain that often left him laid up on the couch.
“One particular day, he came home and he was totally out of it. He couldn’t even reach for the door, like he was confused — it was that pressure that was on his head,” Glass recalled. “I didn’t know what it was myself at the time. I thought he’d smoked something.”
James III went to an emergency room in Fresno and received a spinal tap, revealing meningitis from the coccidioidomycosis. He was taken to Bakersfield for brain surgery to relieve the pressure and put on medication, but the pain kept coming back after he was sent home. A shunt was then put in to relieve the pressure.
In 2018, he again went to get some of the pressure around his brain relieved, but according Glass, the Fresno practitioners didn’t give him any blood pressure medicine.
“That particular time he went … that’s when that brain hemorrhage happened,” Glass said. “They pretty much told me to bring him home for hospice. There was nothing they could do.”
Glass was ready to take the doctor’s advice, when the University of California, San Francisco called saying they’d treat his son. He stayed in the Bay Area for two years dealing with hospitalization, rehab and a skilled nursing facility, where James III developed bed sores and scabies, before Glass said he got his son out and found him better treatment.
Today, James III is back home and has shown marked improvement, but he remains completely paralyzed on his left side.
Options, insurance and costs
For Black families or families without a good insurance policy, the dangers of having disseminated Valley fever are exacerbated by a lack of local options for treatment. For Glass and Massey, this meant long trips and lower quality care.
“There are a lot of intricacies within our immune system … that if you’re of African descent or African American and you contract Valley fever, you’re at a higher risk of severe disease,” said Rob Purdie, patient/program development director for the Valley Fever Institute. “Then you may also have issues in certain communities in the Central Valley especially, where there’s difficult access to healthcare, which can make it more difficult to get treatment, care and taking your medication as needed.”
Around the same time that James III started showing symptoms, Jeffrey Hamilton started having seizures. He also had a shunt put in, but it would become clogged and needed to be drained, or the seizures would start up again.
“I remember taking him up to a doctor’s appointment in Fresno and we were in the car talking,” Massey said. “Next thing I know, he leaned over on me, then he was up. He had a seizure. And so we got to the doctor’s appointment and they said: ‘Oh no, we cancelled that appointment.’”
Other serious problems have emerged with insurance. When Massey reached out to the Valley Fever Institute, a safety net hospital that treats everyone, Dr. Johnson told her to bring her son in. But when the time came for her son's insurers to cover the treatments, Massey says they refused. To get the needed surgery, they had to drive up to UCSF. With his current MediCal plan, Glass says he's been unable to get a neurologist for his son locally.
Johnson said that smaller clinics are often footed the bill by insurance companies for Valley fever testing.
The family toll
As with any deadly or life-changing illness, Valley fever affects more than the patients. For the families, the financial strains, long drives, and constant care can be an exhausting and painful experience.
“Here in the Central Valley, you have the difficulty with health disparities and access to healthcare and a high percentage of patients with Valley fever,” Purdie said. “And those things combine to make it very potentially devastating for families in this area.”
“It stops you from doing what you need to do and if we don’t take care of ourselves as caregivers, we’ll get sick,” Massey said.
Massey said she didn’t realize the toll it was taking on her until the night that Jeffrey died. When she got home, she fell asleep in her chair and when she woke up, she realized her blood sugar had dropped to a dangerously low level. Luckily, despite wanting to be left alone, her friend Carolyn Hudgins refused to leave her side.
“I went to sleep and I woke up and I was out of it and I said, ‘I’m dying. I’m dying,’” Massey said. “I felt everything just dropping and dying.”
Hudgins was able to use some leftover Halloween candy to get her blood sugar back up.
Glass is no longer able to work — taking care of his son is a full-time job.
“It’s tough,” Glass said. “He’s got a feeding tube, so I have to feed him through the feeding tube. Other than that, I’ve got to do everything for him. Everything.”
Glass and Massey hope, however, that by sharing their stories and their experiences they will be able to raise the visibility of Valley fever and its impact on the Black community.
Purdie, who has Valley fever himself, stressed that anyone who experiences severe symptoms, or symptoms lasting 10 or more days, should seek treatment and get tested immediately.
“I wouldn’t wish this stuff on anybody,” Glass said.
