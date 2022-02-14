February is Black History month across the United States, and Hanford is honoring Black residents with an exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
The exhibit helps educate all residents and museum visitors about Blacks who settled in the Central Valley, primarily during the 1930s and '40s. According to museum docents, Blacks helped found cities like Hanford many years ago.
To kick off its Black History exhibit, the downtown museum held a grand opening Thursday, Feb. 10, welcoming museum board members and local dignitaries responsible for ensuring the success of "Black History Month" in Hanford.
The exhibit runs through April 24.
Jack Schwartz, president of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, approached Paula Massey, lead curator, about organizing the exhibit.
Massey and Carolyn Hudgins — both from Women with Visions Unlimited in Kings County — curated the displays at the museum. They accomplished an impressive turnaround time by reaching out to members of the community known for contributing to the advancement of Blacks in the Central Valley.
Many of the dignitaries were in attendance at Thursday's grand opening, including Chris Jordan, Kings County's first Black sheriff.
"I was approached by Jack [Schwartz] in November," Massey recalled a day after the opening event. "He had an idea and we began talking.
"We agreed that the organization, Women with Visions Unlimited, would curate the exhibit for Black History Month," she explained.
Prior to the Black History exhibit opening, Schwartz discussed two key elements of the museum's community outreach efforts: local fund-raising and area schools.
"One of the things we do is have school groups visit the museum," he said, noting subject matter docents like Massey and Hudgins conduct tours.
As one example, the museum president said 49 second-graders from Tulare County requested an exclusive tour in March 2022.
"We make appointments for groups," Schwartz said, explaining people are welcome to contact him directly if they wish to organize a private group tour.
Although the museum is funded primarily through donations from individuals, Schwartz thanked several area businesses for their contributions.
"We have received some funding from some local businesses including FAST Credit Union and Kings Federal Credit Union," he said.
Massey, whom Schwartz credited with making the exhibit a success, said the Black History opening ceremony is a positive start.
"We had nothing but good remarks from this event," Massey said. "They didn't know what to expect when they walked in because nothing like this has ever been done in Kings County."