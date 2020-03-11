Black History Celebration Scholarship Awards Dinner: Celebrating 20 Years
0 comments

Black History Celebration Scholarship Awards Dinner: Celebrating 20 Years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday February 29th, the Kings County Black History Committee held our 20th Annual Black History Scholarship Awards Dinner. It was a beautiful evening. We enjoyed the energetic entertainment of the Purposed II Praise Dancers. Also entertainment by Hanford’s own, Evelyn Smiley and Lois Richardson, singing the Black National Anthem and ending the night with a Gospel medley.

The Wanda Williams-Hinton Community Service Award was awarded to Carolyn Hudgins for her many years of work in the community and LisaJo Narcisse for her work with The Special Needs Group of Kings County. The scholarships were awarded to five deserving students. They were, Isaiah Love (Hanford West), Darius Gatson (Hanford West), Alondra Kelly (Earl F Johnson), Jaunte Barnes (Kings Valley Christian Academy II), and Mason Young (Lemoore Middle College) each student received $1000.00. We were very proud to award these African American students scholarships to help them further their education.

The Keynote speaker, Kumi Rauf creator of the, “I Love Being Black Movement”, and World Traveler was amazing. He definitely captured the audience with global information, education and eyeopening wisdom.

Special thanks to the City of Hanford and all our Sponsors that continue to support us in our efforts to make this event such a memorable occasion. Truly we look forward to our 21st Annual Black History Celebration next year.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 arrested in gang fight stabbing
Local

3 arrested in gang fight stabbing

  • Updated

HANFORD — A man and two juveniles have been arrested for stabbing another man during a gang fight, according to the Kings County Major Crimes …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News