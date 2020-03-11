Black History Celebration Scholarship Awards Dinner: Celebrating 20 Years

On Saturday February 29th, the Kings County Black History Committee held our 20th Annual Black History Scholarship Awards Dinner. It was a beautiful evening. We enjoyed the energetic entertainment of the Purposed II Praise Dancers. Also entertainment by Hanford’s own, Evelyn Smiley and Lois Richardson, singing the Black National Anthem and ending the night with a Gospel medley.

The Wanda Williams-Hinton Community Service Award was awarded to Carolyn Hudgins for her many years of work in the community and LisaJo Narcisse for her work with The Special Needs Group of Kings County. The scholarships were awarded to five deserving students. They were, Isaiah Love (Hanford West), Darius Gatson (Hanford West), Alondra Kelly (Earl F Johnson), Jaunte Barnes (Kings Valley Christian Academy II), and Mason Young (Lemoore Middle College) each student received $1000.00. We were very proud to award these African American students scholarships to help them further their education.

The Keynote speaker, Kumi Rauf creator of the, “I Love Being Black Movement”, and World Traveler was amazing. He definitely captured the audience with global information, education and eyeopening wisdom.

Special thanks to the City of Hanford and all our Sponsors that continue to support us in our efforts to make this event such a memorable occasion. Truly we look forward to our 21st Annual Black History Celebration next year.