With all the jitters over the economy, you can’t complain about the local unemployment picture. Kings County just recorded its second lowest jobless rate ever.

The unemployment rate in Kings County was 5.8 percent in September 2022, down from a revised 6.3 percent in August 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.8 percent. It was 5.7% in May.

Since 2012 - this year has been lowest. Double digit jobless numbers had been the rule over the past decade. Non-farm jobs are up 1,000 year-over-year and farm jobs are up 200 from September 2021. Kings County's labor force is up while those not working have dropped from 4,400 to 3,200.

