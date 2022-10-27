With all the jitters over the economy, you can’t complain about the local unemployment picture. Kings County just recorded its second lowest jobless rate ever.
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 5.8 percent in September 2022, down from a revised 6.3 percent in August 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.8 percent. It was 5.7% in May.
Since 2012 - this year has been lowest. Double digit jobless numbers had been the rule over the past decade. Non-farm jobs are up 1,000 year-over-year and farm jobs are up 200 from September 2021. Kings County's labor force is up while those not working have dropped from 4,400 to 3,200.
Statewide there is a chronic labor market shortage, analysts say. California’s labor supply fell by 57,700 in September, and since February 2020, the state’s labor force has fallen by 246,000 workers, a 1.3% decline.
Faraday Future cuts employee wages temporarily
Faraday Future is cutting all employee salaries by 25% next month in an effort to preserve cash as the startup seeks new capital needed to launch its first electric vehicle, says Bloomberg. Employees instead will get stock. The move they say is temporary. The car maker has been promising to launch its new FF91 before year’s end, made in Hanford. About a week ago the company announced the resignation of interim CFO Becky Roof, effective immediately.
Gasoline prices head lower
Kings County gas prices have dropped 40 cents in the past week, says AAA. As of Oct. 26 the lowest price for gas in Kings County was $4.54 at Fastrip in Lemoore. California’s average is down to $5.67 — 27 cents lower than a week ago. Gov. Newsom allowed refiners to go to winter blend early -helping to bring the price down in the state. Newsom complained this week that according to Valero’s Q3 financial report, the oil company made $2.82 billion from July to September, which is up from $463 million a year ago – an increase of more than 500%.
AAA says the national average pump price fell nine cents over the past week to hit $3.79. It has dropped daily since Oct. 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. Gasoline demand remains nearly 1 million barrels lower than this date last year. If demand remains low and oil prices don’t spike, pump prices will likely keep falling.
Farmers fear low walnut prices
The Walnut Bargaining Association is recommending a minimum price that will return at least 65 cents per pound back to growers.
“Our organization is concerned that walnut prices will continue to fall without some minimum price being suggested,” said Jonathan Field, executive director of the Walnut Bargaining Association (WBA), a grower cooperative that exists to ensure walnut farmers receive fair prices. According to Field, current prices being offered by handlers will result in only 45 or 50 cents per pound going back to growers, which is substantially below break-even.
Walnuts were a $62 million crop in Kings Country in 2021. Prices have been trending lower in California for walnuts since 2013, says USDA.
Rising interest rates depress September home sales, prices
Across California, existing single-family home sales totaled 305,680 in September, down 2.5 percent from August and down 30.2 percent from September 2021.
The information is according to the California Association of Realtors. Statewide, the median home price was $821,680 - down 2.1 percent from August and up 1.6 percent from September 2021. Rising interest rates have pushed home sales down for 15 straight months on a year-over-year basis.
September was the second time in the last three months that sales dropped more than 30 percent from the year-ago level. The 30-year fixed rate average was 6.11 percent in September, says Freddie Mac.
In Kings County the trend was better as the median price was $342,500 compared to $321,00 the month before and $320,000 in September 2021. Fresno County’s median rose as well but Tulare and Kern’s median fell month over month.
As for sales, King was down 8.9%, Tulare sales fell 12.9% compared to a year earlier. Fresno sales improved by 1.3%year over year.
Nationwide trends
Nationwide, home sales and listings in September both slumped the most on record with the exception of the early months of the pandemic as rapidly rising mortgage rates prompted both buyers and sellers to stay put, according to a new report from Redfin.
The number of homes sold dropped 25% year-over-year while new listings fell 22% — the largest declines since May 2020 and April 2020, respectively, when the onset of the pandemic brought the housing market to a near halt.
“The U.S. housing market is at another standstill, but the driving forces are completely different from those that triggered the standstill at the start of the pandemic,” said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. “This time, demand is slumping due to surging mortgage rates, but prices are being propped up by inflation and a drop in the number of people putting their homes up for sale. Many Americans are staying put because they already relocated and scored a rock-bottom mortgage rate during the pandemic, so they have little incentive to move today.”
Valley rooftop solar installations head higher
Residential “rooftop” solar panel installations are heading higher this year according to the website Construction Monitor. Permits for residential solar units in Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Madera counties number 16,126 through September of this year, valued at nearly $400 million. That is up from 13,216 permits over the same time in 2021 and nearly double what it was in the first nine months of 2020 when 8,529 solar installations were permitted.
Who is the top solar installation company in the four-county area? Sunrun leads the pack with 3,749 systems installed at an average price of $18,860, the lowest per-unit price of any of the top 15 companies doing work in the Central Valley.
When California suffered rolling blackouts in August 2020, California had 30,000 distributed batteries with the potential to discharge 500 megawatts of power. In just two years, 50,000 consumers added 400 MW of clean sun-charged battery power. The current 900 MW of distributed batteries in California is nearly the size of Diablo Canyon’s Unit 1.
“The biggest battery in the world is located in garages around California and they are helping keep the lights on for everyone,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, a solar trade group executive director.