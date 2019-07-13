LEMOORE — Bird Street Brewing celebrated its first ribbon cutting with the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.
The brewery opened its first taproom in September 2018, but hasn’t had the time to host a ribbon cutting, Co-Owner Philip Wren said.
“It was definitely busier than usual,” Wren said. “We were really glad we could show everyone that we were a member of the chamber. Everyone just enjoyed some beer and were able to cool off.”
Bird Street has been brewing small batches of beer since 2014, according to a past Sentinel article. The business is located at 242 Heinlen St. and is open three days a week: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
At first, the brewery was only open two days a week, Wren said. But the response from the Lemoore community has been massive.
“We have had a lot of business,” Wren said. “We’ve actually had a bigger response than we had expected.”
Before its taproom, Bird Street was brewing about four to five batches a month. Now they have to make almost three batches a week to keep up with the demand.
The brewery’s next event is July 31 and will focus on educating veterans about home loans, according to its website. Veteran Affairs representative Elijah Orozco will be the host.
The seminar will include topics such as:
- How a Veteran Affairs home loan works
- How to qualify for Veteran Affairs benefits
- The current real estate market in the Central Valley
- The biggest Veteran Affairs loan myths
Veterans and their families are invited and will receive a free dinner and drinks. Food and beer will start being served at 6 p.m., but the seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m.
