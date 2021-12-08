Wednesday, with the support of Congressman David G. Valadao, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, a bipartisan piece of legislation introduced by Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), passed the House. The bill will implement new shipping regulations and reforms that will ensure fair trade and shipping practices between countries, as well as protect domestic exporters from punitive trade practices by global partners. Congressman Valadao was proud to co-sponsor this vital piece of legislation, he said via press release.
“The passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act is a major step forward for protecting the rights of American farmers and businesses,” said Congressman Valadao. “Not only will this legislation provide much needed updates to shipping regulations, but it will also ensure that Central Valley farmers, who are responsible for feeding the world, are able to send their goods around the world without being targeted by foreign trading partners. I am proud to have co-sponsored this bill, and I urge the Senate to move quickly so American exporters can have the protections they deserve.”
