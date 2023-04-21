Main Street Hanford is asking locals to mark May 4 on their calendars for this year's kickoff of Thursday Night Market Place, which is celebrating 23 years of entertaining residents.

Executive Director Michelle Brown said Friday that the market will once again be a center of attention for the community and will be bigger and better than ever.

“There really is nothing better, and I feel that way personally, but Main Street Hanford, as an organization, is really proud of our event. Not only are we offering a farmers market with fresh produce, but we're also offering resources, we accept EBT and WIC at our market,” said Brown.

Tags

Recommended for you