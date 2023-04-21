Main Street Hanford is asking locals to mark May 4 on their calendars for this year's kickoff of Thursday Night Market Place, which is celebrating 23 years of entertaining residents.
Executive Director Michelle Brown said Friday that the market will once again be a center of attention for the community and will be bigger and better than ever.
“There really is nothing better, and I feel that way personally, but Main Street Hanford, as an organization, is really proud of our event. Not only are we offering a farmers market with fresh produce, but we're also offering resources, we accept EBT and WIC at our market,” said Brown.
The market will be held weekly from May 4 to Oct. 26 and will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’ve been doing this for 23 years at Main Street Hanford. It originally started as a small farmers market to just bring people to downtown Hanford on Thursdays and allow them to shop from local produce, and over the years it grew to what it is today,” said Brown.
The market was first held at Civic Park, but over the years as they added more vendors it moved onto the streets of downtown, said Brown.
“It was first held in the park with just farmers, then more vendors were added such as food stands and a beer and wine garden. Back then when it first moved onto the street we had about 50 vendors. In 2018, we expanded the market greatly, covering both the street and Civic Park, and popularity grew tremendously,” said Brown.
Along with the long list of returning vendors, the market will host a variety of new food and craft vendors including new farmers and a flower market. This year over 100 different vendors will be participating, said Brown.
“We’re also going to have freshly picked flowers, we haven't had that at the market in a long time. Well, have pumpkins this year when the season arrives, we'll be starting the season off with cherries which are always very popular,” said Brown.
Each night of the market will have a separate theme, starting with “May-the-Fourth Be With You,” in reference to Star Wars movies.
“We'll have some Star Wars characters out taking photos with the kids and adults,” said Brown.
Besides entertainment and food, the market will host a variety of informational booths offering resources on issues such as food equity, with booths offering sign-up information for both EBT and CALFresh. Other resources include fire safety, vaccines, child-support services and foster care.
On opening night, attendees can expect to see a fan-favorite performance by the Central Valley band August.
“We are creatures of habit, so the opening night performance is always August, a local band that is very popular and loved by the community. We do have some new bands coming this season, all of the bands are sourced from the Central Valley,” said Brown.
When it comes to competition from similar farmers markets, such as one in Fresno which will also be held on Thursday, no one does it quite the same as Main Street Hanford, Brown said.
“They're both wonderful markets, but our Thursday Night Market Place is unlike any other market in the Central Valley. It's the largest weekly event, and we have the most beautiful location. Civic Park with the historic buildings that surround us make the event as magical as it is,” said Brown.