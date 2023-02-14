Betos grand opening

Ofelia Linares stands outside the new Beto's food truck, which was back in business Tuesday. 

 Beto’s Food Truck, Courtesy photo

Beto’s Mexican Restaurant reopened this week in the form of a food truck after closing its doors during the pandemic.

Famously known for its asada fries, Beto's had been in operation for over 25 years, and before its closure was a staple in the Lemoore-Hanford community.

Beto’s is now on wheels and will be parked at 19520 Grangeville Blvd. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.

