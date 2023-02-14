Beto’s Mexican Restaurant reopened this week in the form of a food truck after closing its doors during the pandemic.
Famously known for its asada fries, Beto's had been in operation for over 25 years, and before its closure was a staple in the Lemoore-Hanford community.
Beto’s is now on wheels and will be parked at 19520 Grangeville Blvd. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.
On Monday afternoon locals gathered to celebrate its reopening.
“It feels great to be back,” said Ofelia Linares, part owner of the new Beto’s food truck.
“Yesterday was great … we had the community really show up for us,” Linares said. “We had customers who have been supporting us for years come back … everyone was ordering our famous asada fries.”
Linares said that customers can expect their favorite menu items to be the same as they were the last time they visited.
“Our menu has stayed the same, we were very popular for our asada fries,” she said.
The grand reopening marked a new chapter in the long history of Beto’s presence in the community. Linares said she is grateful that customers haven't forgotten about them.
“I just want to thank the community for coming out and being here, and for not forgetting about Beto's,” she said.
Linares hopes to share the new venture with her grandchildren, passing the family legacy onto the next generation.
“We shared so much of our restaurant with our children, now I'm sharing this new adventure with my grandchildren,” she said.