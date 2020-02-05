Bethany Temores, widow of Oscar J. Temores, is Rep. Cox’s guest for State of the Union

MA3 Temores died at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story in Virginia Beach in the line of duty as a Master-at-Arms. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his wife and two-year-old son Damien.

“People in Washington could learn a lot from the example of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores, who served our country bravely,” Cox said in a released statement. “All service-connected families deserve our respect, and we owe it to them to honor the legacy of their loved ones, especially when they lose their lives in the line of duty. It’s a true honor that Bethany accepted my invitation and I want to thank the entire Temores family for allowing me to honor the legacy of a husband and beloved family member.”