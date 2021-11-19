The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has named nine beneficiaries for its annual Christmas Charity Event early next month.
According to the website, the Chamber of Commerce, headed by Amory Marple, has selected: Champions Recovery; Happy Trails Riding Academy; the Kings County Commission on Aging; Refuge Armona; the Sarah Mooney Museum; the Special Olympics; and United Cerebral Palsy- Central California (UCPCC).
According to Wayne Pickford, director of marketing and development for UCPCC, this is the organization's second year to be a beneficiary for the Charity Event. The nonprofit provides parent training, speech and physical therapy, and family resources to those with a wide variety of physical and mental impairments. Based in Fresno, the branch also has an office in Hanford, which supports around 350 Kings County families.
“That goes right into the research and helping our children, and our adults. So this is of significance to us — not just because of the money and the gift donations, but also the awareness to the community,” Pickford said.
“This particular Christmas charity is a big deal because it’s a high-visibility piece that’s done through the Chamber of Commerce."
The event is being done in partnership with Kings United Way and is being held Dec. 2 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Hanford Chamber's office, or website at $50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.