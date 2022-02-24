A rash of beehive thefts is taking place across the state, but the Kings County Sheriff's Office has received no recent reports of apiary related abductions.
Locally, there have been no beehive thefts, according to Sgt. Nate Ferrier, public information officer with the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
"I have not personally heard of any reports come through on beehive thefts," Ferrier said. "I know that a few years ago we had some, back when I was in the ag unit."
Citing the Rural Crime Task Force, Sgt. Ferrier said it's referred to internally as the "ag unit."
"It encompasses all types of crime," he said. "Theft, fraud, embezzlement, burglaries, vandalism — basically any type of crime that's committed against farms."
The Associated Press recently reported several California orchard growers have experienced hive thefts, which cost beekeepers significant loss of income.
A February 2022 AP article stated the Almond Board of California is helping environmental groups create habitats to attract wild bees.
"The state government is funding $15 million toward the effort," AP reported.
Almond tree growers are among the most prolific clients for bees used to pollinate orchards.
AgAlert, a California Farm Bureau publication, also published a story earlier this month calling attention to the problem of beehive thefts.
"As soon as pallets loaded with honeybee colonies hit the soil in California orchards to pollinate the almond crop," the Feb. 9, 2022 article states, "they are targeted by thieves."
Beehives are estimated to be worth more than $200 apiece, according to AgAlert.
The Rural Crime Task Force within the Kings County Sheriff's Department comprises a four-person staff including a sergeant and three detectives.
"I spoke with our Rural Crime unit and there have not been any recent beehive thefts in Kings County," Sgt. Ferrier reiterated. "They did tell me that Kern County [Sheriff's Office] was investigating a few thefts of bees."
Anyone with information about beehives stolen from area growers should contact the Kings County Sheriff's Ag Crimes Unit: P.O. Box 986 Hanford, CA 93232; 559-584-1431.
The 2022 AgAlert article is titled, "Bee thefts mount as the pollination season intensifies." To read the story visit: https://agalert.com/