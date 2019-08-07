HANFORD — “Karate picked me. I didn’t pick it,” sensei Steven Day said.
The karate teacher organizes the annual Battle of the Dojos, which marks its 13th anniversary at Saturday’s event at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
The karate tournament will feature competitions between all ranks, styles, schools and age groups; competitors will range in age from 3 to those in their 60s.
In addition to being a day of competition, the event also raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, which seeks to find cures for pediatric diseases and childhood cancers.
The most the event has raised in one year is $1,200, though the amount varies from year to year. Day said he’d like to see more sponsors support the event.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, with registration beginning at 8:30. Registration fees range from $5-$40. Admission for spectators is $5.
The event’s sparring matches will be controlled contact, rather than full-contact; a sort of human chess match, rather than full-on fights.
Day, an inductee of both the USA Martial Arts Alliance and USA Martial Arts halls of fame, began practicing karate in 1972 as a way to stay off the streets and away from gangs while growing up in Philadelphia, he said.
Inspired by martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee, Day began teaching karate in 1980, eventually finding himself in Kings County after being stationed at the Naval Air Station Lemoore. He retired from duty in 2003, but still works on base.
Day opened his school in Hanford in 2006. Located at 103 S. Douty St., the karate school and martial arts supply is his “peaceful” place to practice. Trophies and weapons line the walls. A painting of Bruce Lee hangs high on the wall, overlooking every practice.
He enjoys seeing his students grow as people as their karate skills grow, he said.
“It feels good helping to make a change in their life,” Day said before a class Monday. His students would go on to give Day high fives and hugs before getting ready for their lessons ahead of this weekend’s big event.
Day said that many of his students come into their first lessons shy and timid, but progress into capable young combatants on the mat and off.
“It’s a form of self-expression. When you go out there on the floor, there’s no judgement at all. The sensei judges you only on you, no one else. You make your own progress,” Day said.
He added that he sees the skills his students as a gardener might see the blossoming of flowers.
“When that flower blooms, it’s beautiful because you’ve spent a lot of time on that flower. You can see it and they can see it also,” he said.
Day keeps a busy schedule. In addition to working on the Navy base fulltime, he teaches Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Hanford, Tuesday and Thursday in Avenal and on weekends at the NAS Lemoore. Though, he doesn’t consider teaching “work” at all.
“This is fun for me,” he said.
