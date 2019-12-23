A camper makes a catch during the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
A camper prepares to throw during the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
A camper swings during the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
Softball campers pose after the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
Baseball campers pose after the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
Baseball campers pose after the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
The second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses took place at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
Campers run during the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses at Hanford High School on Saturday and Sunday.
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
Donated toys are unloaded during the second annual Toys For Hannah and Frasieur Houses camp. The baseball and softball camps gathered more than 100 toys for the two non-profit homes.
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
CONTRIBUTED
CONTRIBUTED
CONTRIBUTED
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
NOE GARCIA, The Sentinel
