Once a baseball star, now a small-town firefighter, Dennis Springer, 58, has been working for the Hanford Fire Department for nearly 19 years.
This week he took some time to reflect on his career and the importance of teamwork.
From 1995 to 2002, Springer was a right-handed pitcher in the Professional Baseball League. He played for the Philadelphia Phillies, California Angels, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins, New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“At one point I had a previous career, and when it was over I needed to move on, and I said well I always wanted to be a firefighter, so I went to the Fresno City Fire Academy," said Springer. "I had some friends down here and I started working at the Valley Ford Car dealership. I saw that Hanford was hiring and I took the test and passed."
From a young age, Springer said he was captivated by the work of firefighters, making the transition from baseball player to firefighter a natural progression in his career.
“As a little boy living in Fresno, my mom would actually hear the sirens and throw my brothers and me in the car and we’d go and try to see where the fire trucks were going. It was always something I was interested in,” said Springer.
Springer moved to the Hanford area early in his firefighter career, and he says the community is unlike any other.
“The community here in Hanford is great, when we moved down here it was a big move for us since we had two young boys, and for them to grow up in the community and have lifelong friends and go to high school here was nice,” Springer said.
Over the years, Springer has worked his way up the ranks, going from firefighter to captain.
“Well, typically you start as a firefighter, I was in that position for about 11 years, then I moved into the engineer position, which I held for about five to six years. I’ve been a captain for a little over two years now,” said Springer.
Having the opportunity to move around the department has given Springer the room to explore and grow — he marks the increase in responsibilities as a positive aspect of the job.
“As an engineer, you’re the driver of the fire engine, your job is to get everyone to each call safely. But, as a captain you're in charge of your crew, and a lot of the responsibility comes back to me during my shifts, like paperwork, training, and that transfers over when we're out in the field,” he said.
Springer said an important aspect of field work that he took with him to his current position is the appreciation of teamwork.
“We have a great group of guys that work here, we're like a baseball team, we go out and we try to win our battles, and sometimes we lose, but it’s all about how we come back and how we react from losing,” said Springer. “It’s all about teamwork, you know we're away from our families, so we become our own family here, typically in a month we spend a third of our time here, this place becomes our home.”
Springer notes that it’s important to have a strong team behind you, especially while working in the fire department.
“We try to always keep a positive attitude, but at the same time that’s hard because we get worn down on calls, typically this station we run 12 to 15 calls per 24-hour period, and that's at all times of the day. We try to take care of each other, and our main goal is to get home safe at the end of our shift,” he said.
Springer celebrates 19 years working for Hanford Fire in July, and he said above everything else, the most important part of his job is keeping people safe.