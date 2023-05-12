Dennis Springer
Buy Now

Dennis Springer sits in an engine at Hanford's Fire Station 1.

 David Moreno, Staff

Once a baseball star, now a small-town firefighter, Dennis Springer, 58, has been working for the Hanford Fire Department for nearly 19 years.

This week he took some time to reflect on his career and the importance of teamwork.

From 1995 to 2002, Springer was a right-handed pitcher in the Professional Baseball League. He played for the Philadelphia Phillies, California Angels, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins, New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tags

Recommended for you