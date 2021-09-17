From Aug. 23 through Sept. 3, Bank of the Sierra donated a total of 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves.
The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators, and other school supplies to help the students learn and prepare for school. The Bank hopes the donation of backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year.
More than 50 percent of the students at the schools that received backpacks are on a free or reduced-price meal plan. Avenal High School and Corcoran High School received backpacks, as well as many other schools in the Central California region.
