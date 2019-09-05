HANFORD — Local nonprofits have the chance to host meetings and events for free at the Bank of America’s newest community center.
The bank recently opened the center last month and will host a Women’s Career Event on Sept. 14 as it's first event in the new space inside the financial center's building.
“Our mission is to give back to the community and host community events here in our financial center,” Manager Stephanie Chavez said . “We are completely remodeled, so we have a really great space so we can help our local community.”
Women will be able to attend workshops about credit scores, resume building and interview skills at the career event, which will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 14. Local businesses will also have booths with a variety of career information.
The Bank of America Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership and Advancement (HOLA) chapter partnered with the Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO) to host the free event.
“We want to help women secure, retain and develop their professional careers,” Volunteer Coordinator Ashley McIntosh said. “We had a plan for something we wanted to do; we met with the director of KCAO and I said we have to do this.”
Local business executives will also be at the event, so it will be a great opportunity to network, Chavez said.
In addition to attending free workshops, women can pick up donated free professional wear for their next job interview or for work in general. The financial center is also hosting a raffle and the grand prize will be two tickets to the sold-out 2019 Central California Women’s Conference, where Tyra Banks is the keynote speaker.
The bank’s community center is open to any nonprofit or community organization for no cost, McIntosh said. The center can host meetings, fundraisers or any other public event.
Bank of America has already started partnering with groups, including Habitat for Humanity. Any interested group can contact the bank and schedule a meeting with Chavez to see if it’s a good fit.
Chavez asks that women interested in attending the free career event on Sept. 14 to register first so the center knows how many people to expect. Anyone can email sperico@kcao.org to register. Bilingual associates will also be in attendance.
