Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase.
The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for the crowd gathered to watch the spectacle offered each year as both a review of the bands, and a sendoff for the senior members of each band.
In addition, the bands of all four junior highs in the area, including Jefferson, Pioneer, Woodrow Wilson, and John F. Kennedy, performed the national anthem before the start of the show.