Avian botulism has been detected in two birds collected from Tulare Lake after testing by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Tulare Lake, once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River, reemerged from the pastures and agricultural fields in the southern San Joaquin Valley this year as a result of California’s extraordinarily wet winter and spring, attracting water birds of all sorts.
The lake is expected to attract millions of waterfowl, shorebirds and other bird species as fall migrations get underway in earnest.
The avian botulism was detected in a mallard duck and white-faced ibis. It is caused by toxin type C, which is the toxin type most frequently involved in avian botulism cases associated with waterfowl and shorebirds.
The type of botulism discovered in the wild birds at the Tulare Lake basin is unrelated to the type of botulism that affects humans, which is instead often caused by contaminated foods, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Low pathogenic avian influenza viruses also were detected in the two birds, as well as an additional mallard duck, according to CDFW. Low pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in three of the 13 birds tested.
Low pathogenic avian influenza viruses naturally circulate among waterfowl and other waterbirds, and infected wild birds typically do not show signs of infection.
A response team has been assembled consisting of the CDFW, the California Office of Emergency Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Natural Resources Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California Waterfowl Association and other agencies.
CDFW said they are conducting aerial surveys to guide response and gather information about the number of birds at the lake and monitor for any potential die-offs. Crews are utilizing airboats to survey and collect dead and critically ill birds.
“Removing carcasses will be the first step of defense in preventing further spread,” said CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Evan King. “These are naturally occurring events to some degree and it’s likely some losses will occur, but we’re going to do everything we can to lessen the number of overall bird deaths caused by this illness.”
Avian botulism is caused by a toxin-producing bacteria that occurs naturally in bodies of water like Tulare Lake. The bacteria grow best as water temperatures rise and the water becomes stagnant. During bacterial growth, the botulinum toxin is produced and becomes concentrated in the bodies of invertebrates, such as fly larvae, which are then eaten by waterfowl and other birds.
The last large avian botulism event in Tulare Lake occurred in 1983, when approximately 30,000 birds, mostly waterfowl, died. Relatively smaller-scale avian botulism outbreaks occur almost every year in California, most often in smaller bodies of water such as park ponds, sewage treatment plants, and sections of slow-moving rivers or creeks with shallow, pooled water.
The CDFW encouraged residents in the Tulare Lake basin to report incidents of dead wildlife to CDFW using the web-based mortality reporting form or by contacting the Central Region CDFW office.