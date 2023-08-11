Avian botulism has been detected in two birds collected from Tulare Lake after testing by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Tulare Lake, once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River, reemerged from the pastures and agricultural fields in the southern San Joaquin Valley this year as a result of California’s extraordinarily wet winter and spring, attracting water birds of all sorts.

The lake is expected to attract millions of waterfowl, shorebirds and other bird species as fall migrations get underway in earnest.

