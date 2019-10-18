AVENAL — One Avenal State Prison employee was killed in a head-on crash Friday that injured another prison employee, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Avenal Cutoff Road south of Gale Avenue in Kings County.
A female prison employee was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Avenal Cutoff Road when the vehicle in front of her started to pass another car, officials said. She followed behind, but while the car in front of her completed the pass, she did not, colliding head-on with a Chevy Volt.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The man driving the Chevy, another Avenal State Prison employee, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story; stay with The Sentinel for updates.
A lot of accidents and deaths at this intersection. Might be time for a look at ways to alleviate the problems here.
