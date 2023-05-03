The Avenal Old Timers' Celebration is back, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the event's long-running history in the Avenal community.

Over the years the celebration has been handled by different local organizations, from the town's first Chamber of Commerce in the early 80s to the present-day Avenal Rotary Club.

The event started in 1984 when a local hospital in the area celebrated a time-capsule opening, resulting in leaders at the time coming up with the yearly tradition.

