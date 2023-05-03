The Avenal Old Timers' Celebration is back, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the event's long-running history in the Avenal community.
Over the years the celebration has been handled by different local organizations, from the town's first Chamber of Commerce in the early 80s to the present-day Avenal Rotary Club.
The event started in 1984 when a local hospital in the area celebrated a time-capsule opening, resulting in leaders at the time coming up with the yearly tradition.
“In '84, the hospital wanted a parade for this time-capsule opening, so they came to the Chamber of Commerce at the time and asked. I was President back then," said Jim Tuttle, Avenal Rotary member, and event organizer. "We were looking for something for Avenal, and we decided to keep it going, so the chamber started it then.”
The weekend-long celebration starts Friday with a spaghetti dinner at the Veterans Hall located at 108 W. Kings Street. The dinner is open to the public and will start at 5 p.m., with tickets priced at $15 per person.
On Saturday, a breakfast buffet at the Veterans Hall will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pre-sale tickets start at $12 per adult and $10 for seniors and children under 10. Adult walk-ins day-of will cost $15, and $12 for seniors and children.
Those interested in attending the Friday dinner or Saturday breakfast may call (559) 908-3712 to purchase tickets in advance.
“The reason it's called old timers is because, for the people who come back to the town they visit, it sets the stage for people to come and reconnect with the community, it’s a homecoming for many,” said Tuttle.
The Old Timers' Parade will begin to line up outside of Avenal Elementary School starting at 9 a.m., it will then make its way through the main streets of town and end in Rice Floyd Park.
Park activities will begin at 11 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m., with live music, a variety of different games and activities, and a selection of several food vendors throughout the afternoon.
The Avenal Historical Society and Museum will open its doors to the public at 10:30 a.m. and showcase special exhibitions highlighting the communities long history.
The festivities on Saturday will end with an Avenal High School Alumni Dinner at the Veterans Hall, doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
The weekend will end on Sunday, with guided tours of local historical landmarks and a tour of Tar Canyon, which will start outside the Veterans Hall at 1 p.m. Ending the evening with a separate tour of Discovery Well and a Sunset Picnic, the group will meet outside the Avenal Animal Shelter on Hydril Road at 4 p.m.
“The Discovery Well was the first well ever drilled in the area. We're gonna have a little group going up there to see that. When going up to the old oil fields in Avenal Hills, there used to be a community up there, they had a restaurant, bank, and a community pool up there before, and that's about it,” said Ricardo Verdugo, and Avenal city council member.