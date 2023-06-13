Avenal is getting ready to host its annual Independence Day celebration, marking the 17th anniversary of the event this year.
“This event is our annual hometown hero and firework show. I started the event back up 17 years ago, it used to happen yearly, before taking a hiatus for a few years,” said Sheila Verdugo, community activities supervisor for the City of Avenal.
The Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 24, at Floyd Rice Park, which will be officially opened to the public at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
Rice Park will be decked out with water slides, food, and drink vendors plus a variety of different merchandise vendors from the community.
“So we will have a wet play area set up and will also have a dry play area because not everyone likes for their kids to get wet. We also have regular bounce houses and some carnival rides set up for kids to enjoy,” said Verdugo.
Verdugo said she is excited about the variety of food vendors which will be in attendance, making sure no one goes hungry throughout the event.
“So there’s going to be hamburgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, tacos, tortas, corn, usually the church will come out and sell aguas frescas,” said Verdugo.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to enjoy live music by acts such as Riverdale and the Avenal Assembly of God.
The highlight of the night, according to Verdugo, will be the Hometown Hero Medal Presentation, which over the past seven years has grown to become a city tradition.
“We started the hometown hero presentation about 7 years ago, actually Riverdale would come out and do their patriot program with medal presentations for the military men and women in their community, so we picked that for our community as well,” said Verdugo.
The Hometown Hero Medal Presentation honors those who served in the military and at one point lived in the Avenal community.
“We do a really nice light show, people send in their loved one's photos with their names and rank and military branch, and then we do a slideshow for all our hometown heroes, afterward we present them with a medal,” said Verdugo.
After the medal presentation, those in attendance will get to enjoy a fireworks show.