City of Avenal

People gathered at Avenal's Independence Day celebration in 2022. 

 Contributed

Avenal is getting ready to host its annual Independence Day celebration, marking the 17th anniversary of the event this year.

“This event is our annual hometown hero and firework show. I started the event back up 17 years ago, it used to happen yearly, before taking a hiatus for a few years,” said Sheila Verdugo, community activities supervisor for the City of Avenal.

The Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 24, at Floyd Rice Park, which will be officially opened to the public at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you