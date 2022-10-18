The Avenal Police Department has planned a fun-filled block party for the community to celebrate U.S. National First Responders Day, which is Oct. 28.
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in front of the Avenal Police Department located at 317 E. Alpine St.
The event is free and will include free food. Hanford's Cupcake Route Bakery will be one of the vendors providing treats.
There will be a community resource fair as well as booths set up for the California Highway Patrol, the Kings County Fire Department and American Ambulance.
The planned entertainment includes live music, a bounce house for kids and games to play.
"I was recently hired by the Avenal Police Department and I was selected to put this party together," said Officer Mariano Sanchez, event coordinator. "I want to make this something that brings joy to my community and I hope I have achieved that."
Police Chief Robert Nevarez explained the event is part trust-building with the community.
"I want to make this department one that can be an example for other police agencies in how the community we serve can trust us to keep them safe," Nevarez said. "By having these events where we are interacting with the community in a fun and positive way, we humanize the badge and foster trust."
Nevarez said the reality behind police work is that an officer usually only interacts with a citizen when they've been victimized.
"Our entire job revolves around being there on somebody's worst day and helping them through it. It's events like the one we've planned that let us be there in a positive setting, where the only thing that matters is everyone having fun," said Nevarez.
Mariano spoke about the challenges he has faced while putting together the event, saying "I had to get an idea of what we wanted for the party, then make it happen. So I reached out to several vendors and have been thinking of everything I could to make this as fun as possible for the community."