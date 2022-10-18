Officer Sanchez
Avenal police Officer Mariano Sanchez has been with the Avenal Police Department for four months. 

 Makenzie Rankin

The Avenal Police Department has planned a fun-filled block party for the community to celebrate U.S. National First Responders Day, which is Oct. 28.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in front of the Avenal Police Department located at 317 E. Alpine St.

The event is free and will include free food. Hanford's Cupcake Route Bakery will be one of the vendors providing treats.

