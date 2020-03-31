Avenal double homicide to be featured on crime show

The season two finale of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will profile fugitive Francisco “Frank” Contreras, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Avenal in 2016.
The episode will air at 7p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, on Investigation Discovery channel.
In November 2016, police arrived at a home in Avenal to find a man on the front porch lying in a pool of blood. Inside, they found another dead body, this time of a woman.
Also, in the home was a traumatized little boy who was uninjured. The boy told police that the woman was his mother and the man was his mother’s boyfriend. The boy also told police that the killer is Contreras, his own father.
In the episode, Walsh works with police in Avenal to catch Contreras. Police learned in the investigation that the murder was highly planned out, with Contreras stalking his ex and her new love and lying in wait to kill them both.
Before police could bring him in, however, he fled.
Show authorities are encouraging any viewers with any information about Contreras’s whereabouts to text or call the show’s hotline at 1-833-3-PURSUE, or to submit online at its dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com.
They said these resources are both staffed by trained with Spanish-speaking operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.
