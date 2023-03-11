Volunteers at the Avenal Animal Shelter have started a fundraising campaign to construct a new gated play area for animals with the hope of increasing adoptions. 

“Our dogs are suffering from so much kennel stress, when people come in to adopt a new dog they aren’t seeing a playful animal, instead they witness an animal in distress and that can really scare some people,” said volunteer Madison Coker, 25, an organizer of the campaign.

According to Coker, it’s easier to introduce dogs at the shelter to potential adopters and other dogs in an outside environment, once they have been distressed from the kennel. The shelter now has no way of allowing potential adopters to bring in their dogs to test for compatibility.

Land for gated play area
The proposed gated project would extend this area to 75 feet and would include smaller subsections for introductions.

