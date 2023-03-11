Volunteers at the Avenal Animal Shelter have started a fundraising campaign to construct a new gated play area for animals with the hope of increasing adoptions.
“Our dogs are suffering from so much kennel stress, when people come in to adopt a new dog they aren’t seeing a playful animal, instead they witness an animal in distress and that can really scare some people,” said volunteer Madison Coker, 25, an organizer of the campaign.
According to Coker, it’s easier to introduce dogs at the shelter to potential adopters and other dogs in an outside environment, once they have been distressed from the kennel. The shelter now has no way of allowing potential adopters to bring in their dogs to test for compatibility.
Coker and volunteer Taylor Bouck, 30 the second volunteer behind the campaign, started volunteering at the shelter only a few months ago, but have since fallen in love with animals and the community.
They live in the Hanford-Lemoore region and moved to the area after their husbands were stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore.
“I've lived in the area for almost two years and it wasn't until last December that I discovered this shelter,” said Coker.
Bouck chimed in, “And, I didn’t know about it until she told me about it!”
They explained that in their short time volunteering for the shelter they have come to understand the problems facing the shelter.
“Every shelter in California is hitting its capacity right now, our ultimate goal is to get the dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes, some of the dogs have been here for months,” said Coker.
The Avenal Animal Shelter is maintained by two full-time city employees, while all the extra work is handled by volunteers. The shelter, which is only equipped to house 50 dogs, typically has a total of 70 at any given time.
“When I first started volunteering at the shelter some of the dogs hadn’t been walked in months, they have nowhere else to go,” said Coker.
“The full-time workers here are amazing, they keep this place up and running, but this isn’t their only responsibility, they constantly have to be out on patrol catching stray dogs and doing other things that can take up their entire day. Yet, they still work overtime sometimes,” said Bouck.
The Avenal Shelter saw only 12 in-person adoptions last year, and Coker is certain that a new play area will increase those numbers.
The two volunteers along with others run a Facebook page, Avenal Animal Shelter Friends which they use to help get dogs adopted by people across the country.
“We upload pictures of the dogs onto the Facebook page in hopes of increasing their chances of being picked up by a rescue organization. Having a play area would allow us to take pictures and videos of the dogs in a more natural setting,” said Coker.
The volunteers are working with a local fencing company in Avenal to secure the supplies for the project. The City of Avenal has permitted them to build on the land leaving construction up to them.
“We are determined to get this fence up before the summertime, we have partnered with a local company for the supplies, but we can’t afford to pay for construction costs so it's up to us to build this fence,” said Coker.
According to Bouck, building the fence would reduce many existing problems facing the shelter. Having an outdoor area for the dogs would allow volunteers and staff to clean kennels more efficiently, and it would allow dogs to get much-needed exercise.
The proposed play area would consist of a large fenced-in area and another small subsection, which can be used to introduce dogs in a safer, more controlled environment.
When asked how they would encourage members of the community to volunteer and donate they both agreed that any amount is welcome.
“There are so many ways people can help, they can foster a dog, it doesn’t even have to be for a long period, you can take a dog out for a day trip to the beach! You can sponsor a dog, offer transportation services, even sharing our Facebook posts can go a long way,” said Coker.
“We would love all the help we can get, if anyone knows anything about fence construction, or simply wants to help along the way, please call the shelter or message us on the Facebook page,” said Bouck.
The shelter is hidden behind a narrow back road near the entrance of town. The GoFundMe Campaign currently has $4,500 with a total goal of raising $12,000.
You can reach the Avenal Animal Shelter at (559) 386-1112 or (559) 633-3115.