Auto shop owner arrested in shooting

CORCORAN — A Corcoran auto shop owner was arrested over the weekend after he shot at another man during a confrontation at the shop, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Corcoran officers responded to an auto shop in the 500 block of Whitley Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they located several subjects at the shop, including the owner, who claimed they did not hear or see anything.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An adult male victim was later contacted and told officers the shop owner, 45-year-old Eduardo Guizar, had shot at him during a confrontation at the shop.

During the course of the investigation, officers obtained video surveillance from a nearby business which they said shows the shooting occur.

Police later served a search warrant at the auto shop and arrested Guizar, and a relative of his, 23-year-old Jose Guizar Hernandez.

Authorities said Guizar was charged on suspicion of terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and conspiracy. His bail was set at $635,000.00.

They said Hernandez was also charged on suspicion of conspiracy and his bail was set at $250,000.