Auto shop owner arrested in shooting

CORCORAN — A Corcoran auto shop owner was arrested over the weekend after he shot at another man during a confrontation at the shop, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Corcoran officers responded to an auto shop in the 500 block of Whitley Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers said they located several subjects at the shop, including the owner, who claimed they did not hear or see anything.
You have free articles remaining.
An adult male victim was later contacted and told officers the shop owner, 45-year-old Eduardo Guizar, had shot at him during a confrontation at the shop.
During the course of the investigation, officers obtained video surveillance from a nearby business which they said shows the shooting occur.
Police later served a search warrant at the auto shop and arrested Guizar, and a relative of his, 23-year-old Jose Guizar Hernandez.
Authorities said Guizar was charged on suspicion of terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and conspiracy. His bail was set at $635,000.00.
They said Hernandez was also charged on suspicion of conspiracy and his bail was set at $250,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.