Auto shop owner arrested in shooting
0 comments
top story

Auto shop owner arrested in shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORCORAN — A Corcoran auto shop owner was arrested over the weekend after he shot at another man during a confrontation at the shop, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Corcoran officers responded to an auto shop in the 500 block of Whitley Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they located several subjects at the shop, including the owner, who claimed they did not hear or see anything.

An adult male victim was later contacted and told officers the shop owner, 45-year-old Eduardo Guizar, had shot at him during a confrontation at the shop.

During the course of the investigation, officers obtained video surveillance from a nearby business which they said shows the shooting occur.

Police later served a search warrant at the auto shop and arrested Guizar, and a relative of his, 23-year-old Jose Guizar Hernandez.

Authorities said Guizar was charged on suspicion of terrorist threats, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and conspiracy. His bail was set at $635,000.00.

They said Hernandez was also charged on suspicion of conspiracy and his bail was set at $250,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News