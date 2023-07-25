The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum announced a partnership with Blue Star Museums to offer military members and up to six family members free admission from August until Labor Day.
“We appreciate all that our service members do four our country and community,” said Carmen Bettencourt, President of the Board at the Garden. “Anything we can do to give back to Blue Star families is part of our mission at the Storybook Garden.”
This is the first year that the Children’s Storybook and Garden will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, which partners with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, Blue Star Families and museums across the country.
“We are very excited to be joining with other Blue Star Museums across the United States to open our doors to military families,” said Storybook Garden founding member Judy Wait.
Admission to the museum includes access to the Storybook Garden, Michael’s Celebration Garden, historic Burr Farmhouse and Huckleberry Creek. Visitors can also use their admission to attend the Little Sprouts Storytime or the new Mysteries of the Garden event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Storybook Garden and Museum was launched in 2014, and features interactive playhouses based on playhouse based on characters from classic children’s books. It offers creative activities and gathering spaces for adults, as the nonprofit aims to serve families in Kings County with programs that develop interest in nature, literacy, farm history and the arts.
Military ID must be shown for free admission.