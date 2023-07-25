The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum announced a partnership with Blue Star Museums to offer military members and up to six family members free admission from August until Labor Day.

“We appreciate all that our service members do four our country and community,” said Carmen Bettencourt, President of the Board at the Garden. “Anything we can do to give back to Blue Star families is part of our mission at the Storybook Garden.”

This is the first year that the Children’s Storybook and Garden will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, which partners with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, Blue Star Families and museums across the country.

Tags

Recommended for you