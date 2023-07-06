A Student Success School Resource fair scheduled for Aug. 6 at Hanford’s Longfield Center from noon to 3 p.m. will feature free food and resources for Kings County youth and their parents.

Kings Partnership Youth Program Coordinator Alyssa Blue said the resource fair aims to get students ready for school. Activities at the fair include a panel of experts on substance use so parents can ask questions as well as free food and games for the children.

“I know kids can get really bored with the resource tables if there’s nothing else going on,” Blue said. “I figured having some games outside, cotton candy and the photo booth would help keep the kids entertained while the parents can gather resources, food boxes and whatever they need for the upcoming school year.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you