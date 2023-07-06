A Student Success School Resource fair scheduled for Aug. 6 at Hanford’s Longfield Center from noon to 3 p.m. will feature free food and resources for Kings County youth and their parents.
Kings Partnership Youth Program Coordinator Alyssa Blue said the resource fair aims to get students ready for school. Activities at the fair include a panel of experts on substance use so parents can ask questions as well as free food and games for the children.
“I know kids can get really bored with the resource tables if there’s nothing else going on,” Blue said. “I figured having some games outside, cotton candy and the photo booth would help keep the kids entertained while the parents can gather resources, food boxes and whatever they need for the upcoming school year.”
Blue is the coordinator of The Rise Above Youth Empowerment program, which also organized a Paint for Pride event at the Kings Art Center in June and plans a Bridging the Gap with Law Enforcement event in Corcoran this month. Blue said creating these events was a way to add some programming to Rise Above Youth Empowerment during the Summer season.
“It’s our first time doing a back-to-school type resource fair,” Blue said. “We’re hoping that if it goes well, that it’s something we can do every year.”
Blue hopes for 100 people, including children and families, to attend the event. Blue added that after reaching out to the community in Kings County this year, the Rise Above Youth Empowerment program found that there was an opportunity to bring the information directly to parents and kids.
“A lot of people are not aware of the resources in their area,” Blue said. “Or if they live in Kings County, but Hanford, they could still access the resources here in Hanford. It’s really just a way to bring information to families who may know that resource is available. With kids as well, because there’s a lot of youth resources out there.”
Although the program is primarily designed to help people between 12 and 26, Blue emphasized that the August resource fair is open to everyone.
“It’s not just for 12 to 26-year-olds,” Blue said. “It’s for anyone in the community who feels they can benefit from those resources. Our grant target group is 12 to 26, but I’m a big supporter of everyone is welcome. Anyone who needs these resources or needs a space to come to get a free meal that day is welcome to come.”