Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) is hosting free seminars about senior scams in Kings County as part of his office’s annual Senior Scam Stoppers program.
Salas stopped in Avenal on Wednesday and will continue to Hanford on Thursday to host another seminar.
Senior scamming is a crucial issue in Kings County, Salas said.
“We always get people who call in because they need help when they are a victim of a scam,” Salas said. “What we try to do is have Senior Scam Stoppers so people can get the information before that actually happens and they lose out on money.”
The seminar included the partnership of Salas along with other local organizations such as the Contractors State Licensing Board (CSLB) and the Avenal Police Department.
About 5 million American seniors are exploited by scammers every year, according to Bloomberg.
The police department received reports of a scam call just Wednesday morning, Salas said. An Avenal resident got a call claiming that a family member was in Mexico and wouldn’t be released without a wired money transfer.
Another popular scam call targets grandparents, Salas said. A grandparent will receive a call from someone posing as a grandchild, saying they are in jail and need money to get out.
Last year, a lot of Kings County residents also received calls from a party posting as the fire department, Salas said.
If anyone receives a suspicious call from someone asking for money, Salas recommends to ask for the caller's name, he said. Then hang up and contact the agency the caller said they were representing to ask about the suspicious call.
The seminar, which was hosted at Avenal Veteran’s Hall, also provided participants with a free lunch and multiple materials on how to prevent losing money to scams.
“We wanted to let people know not only what’s happening in their own community, but even some of the bigger things and how to protect yourself,” Salas said.
Seniors can lose money from being scammed from contractors, CSLB Information Officer Kevin Durawa said. It’s not unusual for a contractor to pretend to be licensed when they aren’t.
Durawa provided several tips on how to avoid contractor scams:
Check a contractor’s license number by calling 800-321-2752
Get three references from each bidder and review past work from each person
Avoid paying more than 10 percent down or $1,000 (whichever is less) for a project
Salas, CSLB and other local organizations will be visiting Hanford for the second Senior Scam Stoppers seminar from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at View Road Apartments, located at 602 9 ¼ Ave.
