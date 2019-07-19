PASADENA – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined students from John Muir Middle School’s Mission 12 and 13 programs on a tour of NASA’s famed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
These students were selected because of their incredible work on science projects that were sent to the International Space Station during Mission 12.
Recognized for their dedication to science and space exploration, these students were able to tour NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and observe new technology, the spacecraft assembly facility, and spaceflight operations.
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a national research facility that carries out robotic science missions on Earth and in space. JPL helped ignite the Space Age by developing America’s first Earth-orbiting satellite, creating the first successful interplanetary spacecraft, and sending robotic missions to study all the planets in the solar system.
Today, the Jet Propulsion Lab continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation and planetary exploration.
“I am proud to continue supporting our local students who have shown so much promise in the scientific field,” Salas said. “These young women are setting a great example for the next generation of students by demonstrating that becoming a scientist is possible for everyone, especially students in the Valley. I hope that by having the opportunity to tour a NASA facility, the Mission 12 and 13 students are inspired to continue working hard on their amazing experiments.”
In January, Salas secured a $2,500 donation from the California Resources Corporation to John Muir Middle School to help send students to Washington, D.C., to present findings from their Mission 12 experiment on the International Space Station as part of the annual Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) National Conference.
As sixth graders, the four students ran experiments during Mission 12 on the International Space Station, discovering that broccoli germinates better in space than on Earth.
Additionally, Corcoran has been accepted as one of the 38 communities in the U.S., Canada and Brazil to participate in SSEP’s Mission 13 program. This new project will experiment to see if shrimp will grow in space.
