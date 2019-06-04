Assemblymember Salas Recognizes June as Portuguese National Heritage Month

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and the State Assembly unanimously passed Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR) 30, which declares June 2019 as Portuguese National Heritage Month. This resolution recognizes the Portuguese community’s significant contributions to our state and the world.
The Portuguese have had a long and storied history in California. Portuguese immigrants were excellent farmers and ranchers who contributed significantly in expanding California’s agricultural industry into the largest in the United States.
Their hard work has been, and continues to be, a vital factor in the state’s strong and robust economy. Portuguese Americans continue to thrive in agricultural communities of the San Joaquin Valley, including Hanford and Lemoore in Kings County as well as Shafter, Wasco, and Bakersfield in Kern County.
“It is a great privilege to author ACR 30, which officially recognizes June 2019 as Portuguese National Heritage Month. I recently did a DNA test and discovered that I am Portuguese!” said Assemblymember Salas. “I am proud to share in the history and celebration of Portuguese heritage. This community has been a vital part of the Valley’s economy and culture and today the Capitol has gathered to honor their substantial contributions to our state.”
“Californians of Portuguese ancestry have been an intricate part of this great state since its inception,” said Diniz Borges, President of the California Portuguese American Coalition. “Today the Portuguese-American communities in California are totally integrated in our multicultural world and through family, heritage and traditions; we continue to contribute in various sectors including building bridges with other ethnic groups to foster inclusiveness and respect for all cultures.”
This is the sixth year Assemblymember Salas has designated June as Portuguese National Heritage Month.
The Portuguese Heritage Society of California designated the second Saturday of June as a day to celebrate Portuguese culture through music, dance, art, cooking, parades, and other festivities.
There will be Festas in Lemoore on Sunday, June 9th and Sunday, June 16th and Festas in Hanford on Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th.
Currently there are more than 330,000 Portuguese Americans living in California.
