Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) recently hosted a back-to-school “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive in Hanford to collect donations and distribute supplies to benefit local students.
In partnership with the Kings County Lions Club and community members, volunteers collected backpacks, pencils, notebooks and other school supplies for elementary and junior high school students in Kings County.
“By working together as a community, we were able to help provide hundreds of students in Hanford with essential school supplies that kids need to be successful in school,” said Assemblymember Salas. “When our students succeed, it benefits the entire community. I want to thank the Kings Lions Club and all of the families that helped make a meaningful difference for young students here in the Valley.”
“The Kings Lions Club is proud to continue the tradition of co-sponsoring AD 32’s Stuff the Bus Project," said Dr. Jeffrey Garcia, Kings Lions Club Event Chair. “It’s an honor to volunteer along with the Hanford Fire Dept, CHP and Assemblyman Rudy Salas and his Team! Thank you to our generous community for donating over 30 boxes of school supplies, which will be delivered to our local area schools over the next two weeks.”
The annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drives and backpack distribution events are held by Assemblymember Salas and partnering organizations throughout the 32nd Assembly District to help students achieve academic success.
