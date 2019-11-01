KINGS COUNTY — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and community partners in Kings and Kern County concluded a week of trunk or treat celebrations throughout the Central Valley.
Salas, in collaboration with several local organizations, helped host multiple events where families, children and friends could safely trick-or-treat and enjoy fall festivities, according to a media release. Trunk-or-treat in Hanford took place at the Hanford Nazarene Church on Oct. 31.
“It is great to see the community continuing to come together to provide safe and fun options for families to enjoy Halloween in the Valley,” Salas said. “I am thrilled with the outcome from this year’s Trunk or Treat celebrations and the overwhelmingly positive reception from the community. I want to thank all of our community partners who helped make these events possible and the families that attended. I hope everyone enjoyed themselves and I look forward to hosting more Trunk or Treats next year.”
You have free articles remaining.
This year, Salas distributed over 8,000 public safety coloring books, 3,000 informational brochures and 11,000 treats to attendees at the celebrations in both Kings and Kern County. Trunk or treat events were also held at Corcoran and Lemoore.
“The Trunk or Treat event is one of our most significant events, if not the biggest, with thousands of children present asking for candy,” said Rafael Silva, crime prevention officer with the Delano Police Department. “This event promotes a safer way to go out and get candy, as children come all dressed up in their creative costumes to this fun-filled event and leave with bags of candy from local partners and vendors."
According to the office of Salas, thousands of local families and children attended a variety of Trunk or Treat events hosted by their local city leaders, non-profits and community organizations in the Central Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.