Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) hosted a free coat drive for young students across Kings County Tuesday. This event was held in partnership with the Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO) and SoCal Gas to get winter clothing to the children who need it most in the community.
“As we head into fall and winter, it is important that our young kids have the coats they need to stay warm and healthy,” said Assemblymember Salas. “A winter coat can make a huge difference for our local families and their children. I would like to thank the SoCal Gas and KCAO for making this possible and donating coats to hundreds of children throughout Kings County.”
SoCal Gas made a donation to KCAO to purchase warm winter coats to be given for free to local Kings County children. Multiple donation events were held at the Dolores Huerta Head Start Center in Corcoran, the Home Garden Learning Center in Hanford, and the Lyndon B. Johnson Head Start in Lemoore.
“KCAO is thankful for Assemblymember Rudy Salas and Southern California Gas Company's for the amazing coats they provided to our preschoolers,” said Jeff Garcia, Executive Director of KCAO. “We have been fortunate to work alongside Assemblymember Salas and Southern California Gas Company for several years on the coat giveaway project. Each year it is remarkable to see the joy of the children when they receive their new coats.”
Assemblymember Salas and community partners held this event in collaboration with KCAO and SoCal Gas to ensure that local students, particularly in our rural areas, have the clothing they need for the winter season. Hundreds of winter coats were given out to students who came from around the Kings County area.
Assemblymember Salas represents part of the City of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Hanford, Corcoran, Delano, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, and the communities ofArmona, Avenal, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.
