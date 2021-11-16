Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined Avenal City officials, local law enforcement, Supervisor Richard Valle, CrisCom Company, and community members to present the City of Avenal with $2 million in direct investment to build a state of the art community center, which will serve as a hub for community activities and a heating and cooling center during times of extreme weather events.
"I am thrilled to help deliver a state of the art community center for the City of Avenal that will be vital to the health and well-being of our residents,” said Assemblymember Salas. “This community center will provide resources for our seniors, community members and will be utilized for school activities. Most importantly, the center will be used as a heating and cooling center during our hot summers and cold winters."
Assemblymember Salas and Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) helped secure $2 million for the Avenal Community project in the 2021-2022 state budget.
This funding builds off the $8.7 million that Assemblymember Salas secured for public safety infrastructure in Kings County, which helped build a new headquarters for the Kings County Sheriff’s as well as the Corcoran Police Department. Additionally, these funds helped build a new 9-1-1 emergency operations center in the city of Lemoore, which will allow law enforcement and fire volunteers to respond to the community faster.
“None of this would be possible without the hard work of our elected officials, Assemblymember Rudy Salas and Senator Melissa Hurtado, who went to bat for us at the Capitol and shared the needs of the Central Valley and of Avenal in particular,” said Atony V. Lopez, Avenal City Manager. “They showed that our voices are being heard and that the needs of our community matter.”
This year alone, Assemblymember Salas also secured approximately $50 million for long-term infrastructure projects and educational funding throughout the Central Valley.
Assemblymember Salas represents part of the City of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Hanford and Corcoran.
