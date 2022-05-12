Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and the State Assembly have honored the continued service and patriotism of California Blue Star Mothers with Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR) 153, which recognizes May 2022 as Blue Star Mothers of America Month in California.
The Blue Star Mothers of America was founded as a service organization during WWII to unite mothers who had sons or daughters in the United States Armed Forces, and continues to provide support for active duty service personnel and their families with over 7,500 members from approximately 200 Chapters throughout the nation.
“Coming off the heels of Mother’s Day, we recognize the enduring commitment, courage, and sacrifice that Blue Star Mothers display every single day to support our troops and veterans. Through their tireless advocacy and volunteer work, Blue Star Mothers provide our men and women in uniform with invaluable services," Salas said. "We must strive to support mothers of active service members and veterans just as they support the heroes who serve and defend our country every day.”
Lisa Bailey, of Central Valley Blue Star Mothers, thanked Salas and the Assembly.
“We are so grateful for California’s commitment to our organization. As Blue Star Mothers, we aim to support each other and our active duty military and veterans and coming to the Capitol to share our message is an incredible experience.”