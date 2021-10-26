The City of Lemoore got a major boost this week with the presentation of a check worth $2 million to aid in the completion of its new emergency response center.
On Tuesday morning, State Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) presented the check to Lemoore Police Chief Mike Kendall and other members of the city and county governments.
“This is where we show that government works for the everyday people, we show that government works for the people of Lemoore, that it works for the Central Valley. And that’s what this is really about.”
Initial funds for the emergency response center were acquired in 2016, at over $900,000. However, COVID complicated the construction of the project. According to Kendall, the final $2 million will allow them to complete the construction of the center, which measures in at around 3,800 square feet.
"This last $2 million is going to go ahead and afford us the ability to start purchasing the 911 equipment, the dispatching equipment, construct the radio tower, so we can now hold our own emergency response center here in Lemoore," Kendall said.
And the timing couldn't be better, as Kendall explained that Lemoore has expanded greatly in recent years.
"We're growing too," Kendall said. "Over the last 20 years, we've grown exponentially in the size of the city as well as the size of the Department."
Kendall added that since 2008, they've relied on assistance from the Hanford Police Department. This, however, will allow them a greater degree of self-sufficiency, as the help from Hanford was always meant to be temporary.
Completion for the emergency response center is expected to take another year. Teter Architects and Engineers of Visalia is overseeing the project.
