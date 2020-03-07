Ashoori & Co. help Hanford girl provide grandmother with Christmas present

“When I scratch my head and don’t feel my earrings, I miss them a lot and when I hold her hand and she’s not wearing her rings, it looks weird,” Lopez said.

Whenever the girl would bring the issue up, her grandmother would tell her not to worry about it and that “the Lord works in mysterious ways.”

That’s when Lopez found the blank “Letter to Santa” in the Sentinel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Published during the holidays last year, children were encouraged to write letters to Santa and send them into the Sentinel for publication.

“She wrote it all herself,” Nieto said. “When I read it, I asked, ‘are you sure you want to do this?’ She said, ‘yes, Grandma. I love you. Santa Claus will help us.’”

Ol’ Saint Nick may have put Lopez on this year’s “good” list, but Ashoori & Co. took it from there.

The Ashoori family has operated in the Valley for about forty years. Ashoori & Co., owned by husband and wife team of Joseph and Sarah Ashoori, has been located at 4212 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia since 2003.