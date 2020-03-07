Ashoori & Co. help Hanford girl provide grandmother with Christmas present

HANFORD — A pair of Christmas presents arrived a little late, but with no less holiday magic.
Thanks to Santa Claus and his helpers at Ashoori & Co. Jewelers in Visalia, 8-year-old Hanford girl Adelia Lopez was able to get her grandmother a present this year.
Lopez sent a “Letter to Santa” to the Sentinel over the holiday season asking for St. Nick to fix her grandmother’s rings. Ashoori & Co. answered the letter and delivered two fully restored and cleaned rings, as well as repaired earrings for Lopez.
“They’re beautiful,” grandmother Teresa Nieto said. “This is fantastic. I can’t believe how beautifully they did this.”
Of the two rings repaired by Ashoori & Co., one was purchased “years and years ago” as a present from Nieto’s children. A few years back, Nieto realized that a diamond was missing. The other ring, a gift from Lopez’ father, has been missing the centerpiece — an amethyst birthstone — for years. Lopez’ earrings, a gift from her father, had been damaged and were no longer able to be worn.
Nieto’s sole custody of her granddaughter in addition to her health troubles meant that there wasn’t much in the budget for repairing the sentimental items. The rings sat in a jewelry box in Nieto’s purse for years.
Nieto said that repairing the jewelry was a task that was never far from her granddaughter’s mind.
“When I scratch my head and don’t feel my earrings, I miss them a lot and when I hold her hand and she’s not wearing her rings, it looks weird,” Lopez said.
Whenever the girl would bring the issue up, her grandmother would tell her not to worry about it and that “the Lord works in mysterious ways.”
That’s when Lopez found the blank “Letter to Santa” in the Sentinel.
Published during the holidays last year, children were encouraged to write letters to Santa and send them into the Sentinel for publication.
“She wrote it all herself,” Nieto said. “When I read it, I asked, ‘are you sure you want to do this?’ She said, ‘yes, Grandma. I love you. Santa Claus will help us.’”
Ol’ Saint Nick may have put Lopez on this year’s “good” list, but Ashoori & Co. took it from there.
The Ashoori family has operated in the Valley for about forty years. Ashoori & Co., owned by husband and wife team of Joseph and Sarah Ashoori, has been located at 4212 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia since 2003.
“We do a lot of charity work and do a lot of donations in the community because we believe in it,” Sarah Ashoori said. “If you live in the community, you’re part of the community — and you have to help. It’s as simple as that.”
The family supports many causes in Visalia and the Tulare County area including the Visalia Rescue Mission, CASA, the Visalia Care Pregnancy Center, local churches and schools.
Ashoori said that she wanted to help because she knows how important heirlooms and gifts can be.
“Jewelry stays in the family for generations. We’ve been in business so long that we’ve had three generations buy jewelry from us,” Ashoori said.
In addition to having three generations of customers, the family business has seen three generations of Ashooris. Ashoori’s father was a jeweler in the Turlock area and now her own son and son-in-law both work for the family business.
“That’s every parents’ dream, I think, to have the kids in the family business,” she said.
In addition to a huge and fully-stocked showroom of new pieces, repairing and appraising older pieces of jewelry is not an uncommon task for the company, Ashoori said. The 3,200-square-foot store staffs gemologists, watchmakers and jewelers that can handle any situation on-site.