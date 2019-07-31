LEMOORE — The Lemoore Public Works department urges residents to follow the city’s water conservation schedule as the peak of summer begins.
People are watering their property during time periods when watering is restricted because of rising temperatures, Utilities Manager John Souza said.
“There have definitely been some violations this summer,” Souza said. “We haven’t necessarily been ‘water nazis’ yet, but we want to get the word out that everyone should still be on the conservation schedule.”
Fresno also recently posted a three-day watering schedule, which is confusing Lemoore residents, he said.
Due to California drought, a water conservation urgency ordinance was established in 2015 and outlines the schedule which residents should follow when watering their property.
If anyone fails to follow the guidelines, they can be fined up to $100 depending on the number of occurrences, according to the city’s website.
If enough violations occur, public works also has the right to install a flow restrictor on a resident’s service.
Souza stressed that the schedule is still in effect all-year round, and is especially important during the incoming weeks due to high temperatures, he said.
“The schedule is important because we might be able to water some of our parks on the off days to offset what the customers are using,” Souza said.
The current water conservation schedule in Lemoore is as follows:
No outdoor watering is allowed on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Even number addresses may water on Tuesday and Saturday.
Odd number addresses may water on Wednesday and Sunday.
No watering can occur between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on designated water days.
Conserving water in Lemoore is important not only for the environment, but because two city wells are still out of service, Souza said.
Well 10 was shut down for maintenance last winter, but major damage was discovered and it is still under construction.
Earlier this month, a pump failed in Well 9, which supplies the Olam tomato processing plant water, according to a press release. The city had to open up Well 12 to meet water demands.
Well 12 also has a color issue, but is safe to drink, according to the release. Public works is currently trying to locate another water pump to fix Well 9, Souza said.
Well issues are just more reason for residents to follow water conservation guidelines, Souza said.
“If things get more drastic and our water supply becomes more limited, we’re definitely going to enforce (conservation rules) harder,” he said. “In 2016 and 2017, we had a water warden patrol at nights, but we haven’t had to go to those efforts yet.”
Souza said that public works employees do patrol Lemoore neighborhoods on restricted watering days to look for residents breaking the schedule guidelines.
Other water conservation rules, such as car wash or swimming pool guidelines, can be found through the city website.
