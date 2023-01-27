The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley.
The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue and Edna Way, was once made up of sprawling well-kept single-family homes.
Now, several houses stand empty, windows boarded up, ready to be demolished. The majority of the homes have been acquired by the High-Speed Rail Authority, most are rented out to people such as Brandy Lindquist.
“We actually rent from High Speed Rail, all these houses you see here, High Speed Rail bought them … they are all being rented back out to people,” said Lindquist, standing outside her home on a sunny afternoon this week.
Houses that lined Ponderosa Road before construction on the section started in 2018-19 have been demolished, and in their place the pillars that will eventually hold tracks have been constructed. Residents on Edna Way now have a front row seat to the construction, for some it’s happening right in their backyards.
Lindquist said she is renting her home on a yearly basis.
“I know people just moved in next door two weekends ago … we originally lived with my in-laws, across the way two houses over, high speed rail bought the house from them … they rented back for a while, we had to move across the way to the house next door, they were living there for about two years renting back, they just moved out about a month ago,” Lindquist said.
With new residents moving into the neighborhood, it’s unclear what the timeline for demolition of the remaining properties is, if any.
Central Valley Deputy Regional Director at California High-Speed Rail Authority Toni Tinoco said the authority is in the process of assessing the short and long term need for each parcel.
"Many of these parcels were purchased for a range of high speed rail station functions, construction staging areas and several other project needs. Our goal is to coordinate with our federal and local partners on the best use of remaining excess parcels,” she said.
Meanwhile, the rail authority aims to start test runs of the rail as early as 2025.
In Kings County, the authority has completed two structures, an overcrossing on Jackson Avenue located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue and a separation located along Kent Avenue west of State Route 43, south of Hanford.
The California High Speed Rail project, a $105 billion plan to establish a bullet train between San Francisco and Los Angeles, would be the largest single investment in state history and the most ambitious civil works effort in the nation.
The authority states on its website that since the start of construction, the project has created nearly 9,000 construction jobs, with a majority going to residents living in the Central Valley.