The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley.

The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue and Edna Way, was once made up of sprawling well-kept single-family homes.

Now, several houses stand empty, windows boarded up, ready to be demolished. The majority of the homes have been acquired by the High-Speed Rail Authority, most are rented out to people such as Brandy Lindquist.

Tags

Recommended for you